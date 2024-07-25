Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Nevro worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nevro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSE NVRO opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $357.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

