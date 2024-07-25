Swiss National Bank Takes $1.16 Million Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 428,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Standard BioTools at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $23,993,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth about $23,993,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 783.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 512,937 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 795.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAB stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,475,821 shares in the company, valued at $117,327,618.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

