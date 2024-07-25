Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile



Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

