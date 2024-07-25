Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $24,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $8,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 308,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Articles

