TAL Education Group (TAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect TAL Education Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,058.94 and a beta of 0.01. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $15.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

