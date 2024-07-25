Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Now Covered by Johnson Rice

Analysts at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.
