Tanger (SKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Tanger to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tanger Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:SKT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. Tanger has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.90.
Tanger Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on SKT
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tanger
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.