Tanger (SKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Tanger to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SKT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. Tanger has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

