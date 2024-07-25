Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 262,740 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,197,074 shares in the company, valued at $177,967,383.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNGX. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

