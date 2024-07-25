Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after acquiring an additional 489,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

