Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $63,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after buying an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

