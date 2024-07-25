TD Cowen Raises DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

