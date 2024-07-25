TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$19.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.52.

TSE AC opened at C$16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.38. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.97 and a 52-week high of C$25.60.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

