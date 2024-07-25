TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

