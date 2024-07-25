Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 EPS for the current year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

