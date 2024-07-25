Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $763.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

