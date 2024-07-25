Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

