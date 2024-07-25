Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of TNC stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
