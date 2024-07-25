Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tennant Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tennant by 1,272.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

