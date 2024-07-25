TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $5.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on WULF. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

