Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 1526119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 5,549.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Terex by 11.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Terex by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

