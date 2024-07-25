Terrence W. Cavanaugh Purchases 2,000 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 280,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $188,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 616,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.