Terrylene Penstock Sells 350,000 Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Terrylene Penstock sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00.

Terrylene Penstock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Terrylene Penstock sold 300,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

CVE:ABZ opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

