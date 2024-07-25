Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average is $191.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

