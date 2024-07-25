Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Tesla Stock Down 12.3 %

TSLA opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day moving average of $191.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

