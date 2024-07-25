Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Tesla Stock Down 12.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

