Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $300.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Tesla Stock Down 12.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

