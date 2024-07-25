Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 12% After Earnings Miss

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $214.71 and last traded at $216.74. Approximately 68,574,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 100,537,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.38.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.17. The company has a market cap of $688.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

