Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $18.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,813,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

