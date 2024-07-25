Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBIO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
