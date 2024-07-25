Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $176.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.64.

TXN stock opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

