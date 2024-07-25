Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

