Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

TXN stock opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average is $179.43. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

