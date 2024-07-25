Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $198.29, but opened at $206.36. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $200.10, with a volume of 1,293,427 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.43.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

