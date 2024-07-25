The Cigna Group (CI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect The Cigna Group to post earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter. The Cigna Group has set its FY24 guidance at at least $28.40 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cigna Group to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $342.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.