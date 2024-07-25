The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,400,000 after buying an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 165,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,938,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 1,845.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.