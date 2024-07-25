The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 679.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of The Pennant Group worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

