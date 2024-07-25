The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 43,371 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $121.87 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

