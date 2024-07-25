The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland Sells 22,708 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $121.87 and a one year high of $229.00. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.56.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 548.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

