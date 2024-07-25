The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CIO Sells $527,962.67 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $121.87 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

