The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Insider Transactions at Toro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,083,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after buying an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 11.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after purchasing an additional 280,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Toro by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $104.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.