Theodore Blegen Sells 2,580 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $787.88 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.