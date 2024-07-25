Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 136,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 320,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

