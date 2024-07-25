Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

