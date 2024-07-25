Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRI opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

