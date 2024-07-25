Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159,912 shares during the period. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,540,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 450,387 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 763,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 563,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

