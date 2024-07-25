TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TORM traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 7747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.
TORM Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
TORM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
