Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toro by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 328,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

