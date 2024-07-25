Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Trading 18.2% Higher

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 53,915,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 255,408,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

