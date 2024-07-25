Trade Desk’s (TTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of TTD opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 223.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,909 shares of company stock valued at $33,547,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

