Traders Buy High Volume of Genius Sports Call Options (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GENI opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

