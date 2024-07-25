Traders Buy High Volume of Immunovant Call Options (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,110 call options on the company. This is an increase of 304% compared to the average volume of 1,018 call options.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMVT opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,962. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400,123 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

